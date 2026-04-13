From video games to a lucrative job with the FAA? It’s true! Read more below and check out the recruitment video

FILE - In this Friday, May 11, 2018 photo, a man watches a screen atop the air-traffic control tower at the empty Stepanakert airport. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)

If your teen is glued to video games but shrugs at coding, here’s a plot twist: their skills might land them in one of the most high-stakes jobs in the country... air traffic control!

With a nationwide shortage, the FAA is actively recruiting gamers, pitching the role like a real-life upgrade: “level up your career” with paid training, strong benefits and six-figure earning potential within a few years.

It’s not about holding an Xbox controller, it’s about what gaming builds: fast decision-making, laser focus, and the ability to juggle complex, high-pressure scenarios. Those same skills are critical in keeping planes, and people, safe. If they’re under 31, fluent in English and ready for a challenge, this could be the ultimate boss level.

Read more here ➡️ FAA

Check out their recruitment video below! ⬇️⬇️