From video games to a lucrative job with the FAA?

If your teen is glued to video games but shrugs at coding, here’s a plot twist: their skills might land them in one of the most high-stakes jobs in the country... air traffic control!
With a nationwide shortage, the FAA is actively recruiting gamers, pitching the role like a real-life upgrade: “level up your career” with paid training, strong benefits and six-figure earning potential within a few years.
It’s not about holding an Xbox controller, it’s about what gaming builds: fast decision-making, laser focus, and the ability to juggle complex, high-pressure scenarios. Those same skills are critical in keeping planes, and people, safe. If they’re under 31, fluent in English and ready for a challenge, this could be the ultimate boss level.
Read more here ➡️ FAA
Check out their recruitment video below! ⬇️⬇️