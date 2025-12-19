A very Merry Christmas to you and yours... how will you be spending it? Will you be traveling for the Holidays too?

Christmas break is right around the corner!

In fact, I’ll be hopping on a plane tonight! I can almost feel that upstate New York chill already — the kind that makes you crave hot cocoa and catching up by the fire with family while enjoying favorite Christmas movies that we know ALL the lines to, but NEVER seem to get sick of!

There’s something special about heading “home,” wherever that may be, and trading in the noise of the daily grind for snowflakes (or sandy toes!), laughter and a few too many cookies!

Calories don’t count over the Holidays, right? 😉

It’s a time to unplug from the chaos, reconnect with the people who matter most and just be for a while — no deadlines, no schedules, no pressure to be anywhere else but present.

But, for those who ARE working over the holidays, especially our essential workers, when you see them THANK THEM, for helping to make our season a bit brighter.

We all go so hard all year long to make a living and we should be proud of that, but we need to also slow down and make time for the people we love.

My hope for you this Christmas is simple: that you find peace in the pause. That you laugh more than you stress, hug more than you scroll and remember the real reason for the season — the light that came into the world so we could all find ours again!

Whether your reset looks like church on Christmas Eve, heading to the park with the kids, or quietly reading a good book on the beach (hey, trading in a White Christmas for a sandy one ain’t all that bad!), may the following week bring you joy, rest and a fresh start before the New Year!

God Bless! Merry Christmas!