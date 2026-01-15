Unpacking this Baggage Claim Blunder... It’s hard enough to pair those socks after the dryer!

You never quite know what you’ll see circling the baggage claim — but this poor traveler in Pittsburgh definitely got more than he bargained for.

Instead of his suitcase rolling down the conveyor belt, his socks and underwear made their solo debuts… one... piece... at... a... time.

A now-viral video shows the man and his sister laughing (and cringing) as each lonely item passes by before his empty suitcase finally creeps around.

No official word on what caused the great underwear escape, but veteran travelers suspect the bag ripped open mid-handling.

Moral of the story? Do your best to zip, secure — and maybe pack a little dignity in your carry-on.

🎥 Watch the hilarious (and mildly horrifying) viral video below ⬇️⬇️