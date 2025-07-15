Uno in Vegas Casinos?

The Palms Casino Resort just opened the first-ever “Uno Social Club”

Everyday Products Brands UNO card game packaging are seen in a store in Poland on April 19, 2022. (Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
By Mike Kruz

Are you the family champ in “Uno”? Ready to take down a Vegas casino playing the game? Well... maybe not quite... but...

The Palms Casino Resort are opening the first-ever "Uno Social Club" in Las Vegas. It appears to be a temporary attraction for “Uno” enthusiasts, with loads of “Uno” gaming, food and drink, as well as game-themed décor, bowling and plenty other amazingness.

According to Mattel, look for more temporary pop-ups opening across the U.S. later this year! Hopefully locally too!

However, it doesn’t look like they’re bringing “Uno” to casino floors... yet.

But, if they do, I’ll have to find a way to sneak my 6-year-old niece in, because she and I were dominating the rest of the family on vacation recently! 😉

Read more here ➡️ Parade

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

