Trick-or-Treat being replaced with Trunk-or-Treat?

Can we do both?

trunk or treat
By Mike Kruz

You might’ve noticed a shift in the Halloween spirit lately—and no, it’s not just the sugar buzz wearing off!

Trick-or-treating, the OG candy crawl, is getting some competition from the rising trend of trunk-or-treating… and it’s basically Halloween tailgating.

A TikTok recently went viral when a guy found out his cousin was more hyped to hit up a parking lot full of decorated car trunks than actual front doors. Check it out below... ⬇️⬇️

Honestly? We kinda get it. Post-COVID, these events have exploded in popularity, especially in areas where going door-to-door isn’t practical. Instead of houses, think school parking lots, community parks and parents rolling up with haunted hatchbacks, full-on costumes and carnival-style games.

But does that mean traditional trick-or-treating is retiring? No way!

Suburban neighborhoods still go all-out with cobwebs, skeletons and enough candy to power a small planet. Meanwhile, urban and rural families are loving the safe, convenient vibes of trunk-or-treat—plus, the candy payoff can be next-level.

And the savviest little sugar strategists? They’re double-dipping: trunk-or-treat first… then hitting the streets afterward. That’s not just Halloween spirit—that’s Halloween hustle! 🍬🎃

Source and read more here ➡️ Daily Dot

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!