Trick-or-Treat being replaced with Trunk-or-Treat? Can we do both?

You might’ve noticed a shift in the Halloween spirit lately—and no, it’s not just the sugar buzz wearing off!

Trick-or-treating, the OG candy crawl, is getting some competition from the rising trend of trunk-or-treating… and it’s basically Halloween tailgating.

A TikTok recently went viral when a guy found out his cousin was more hyped to hit up a parking lot full of decorated car trunks than actual front doors. Check it out below... ⬇️⬇️

Honestly? We kinda get it. Post-COVID, these events have exploded in popularity, especially in areas where going door-to-door isn’t practical. Instead of houses, think school parking lots, community parks and parents rolling up with haunted hatchbacks, full-on costumes and carnival-style games.

But does that mean traditional trick-or-treating is retiring? No way!

Suburban neighborhoods still go all-out with cobwebs, skeletons and enough candy to power a small planet. Meanwhile, urban and rural families are loving the safe, convenient vibes of trunk-or-treat—plus, the candy payoff can be next-level.

And the savviest little sugar strategists? They’re double-dipping: trunk-or-treat first… then hitting the streets afterward. That’s not just Halloween spirit—that’s Halloween hustle! 🍬🎃

Source and read more here ➡️ Daily Dot