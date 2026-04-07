Trends: Road Trips & Staycations

Yep, this Summer a couple of the big trends are:

SHORT ROAD TRIPS AND STAYCATIONS ☀️⛱️😎

Lucky for us, when we do a staycation we’re already in paradise! Plus, you can do road trips to places like Orlando, Anna Maria Island, St Augustine, Key West, and so many more! That’s the beauty of living in FLORIDA.

Some of the big reasons are:

Avoiding airport headaches

Staying on a budget

Relaxing outside instead of having a busy itinerary

Event-Led weekends are also taking priority - is there a wedding coming up or family event? Is your favorite band playing somewhere in the State?

Find out more here: Summer Road Trips & Staycations

Start Planning Now! 😄