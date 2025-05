FILE PHOTO: People are packing their bags to travel this holiday season.

Carrying around a big backpack and taking pictures of everything you see are definitely two ways to look like and travel like a tourist! LOL

Wearing Sneakers Everywhere

Looking At Maps

Having Selfie Sticks Handy

Looking Confused

And more here: https://www.redbookmag.com/life/g27499617/travel-habits-that-scream-tourist/

Is this YOU when you travel!?