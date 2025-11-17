The Total Wine Advent Calendar is back!

My mom gets me a K-Cup Advent calendar each year, which is great to start the day… but to end it? THIS might pair best with those Hallmark Holiday movies!

If you like your countdown to Christmas with a little cheers at the end of the night, Total Wine has just brought back one of the biggest holiday MVPs: The Wine Adventure Advent Calendar. And yes… it’s exactly as magical as it sounds.

Inside this festive box of joy? 24 mini bottles from around the world — reds, whites, rosés and a few surprises that will make you feel like you’re traveling Europe without ever leaving your couch… or your fuzzy socks.

They’re all easy-open twist-offs, which means zero wrestling with corks and 100% more time deciding which cheesy holiday rom-com to watch next.