TOP GUN IN THEATERS FOR 40TH!

Tom Cruise on the set of Top Gun, directed by Tony Scott. (Photo by Paramount Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Yes, it’s a bit scary to think about but this movie was released 40 YEARS AGO!

How is that possible!? Oh yes, it came out when I was 2.😉🤣

There’s a couple BIG things happening to celebrate the 40th Anniversary.. if you haven’t heard Tom Cruise is coming back for another Top Gun movie! TOP GUN 3!

Plus, the original Top Gun movie is returning to the big screen on May 13th, 2026 - for a one week limited engagement!

Some advance tickets are available, so check your favorite theater and find out if you can get your hands on them.

🍿🎥📽️🎬