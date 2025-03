LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 31: A couple relax in the sunshine in Green Park on October 31, 2014 in London, England. Temperatures in London are forecasted to exceed 20 degrees making today the hottest Halloween on record. (Photo by Rob Stothard/Getty Images)

Halloween Set To Be The Warmest On Record

I know people that are making plans for the HOLIDAYS already sooooo... doesn’t seem like a Summer Checklist is too early to start thinking about!

Don’t forget to: RELAX, SPEND TIME OUTDOORS, CONNECT WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS, AND MAYBE EVEN READ A BOOK!

Here’s a great list to help your mind start thinking about SUMMER: https://www.realsimple.com/work-life/entertainment/summer-activities

🏖️🩴😎