Today is Good Friday with Easter this Sunday... What does it mean to you?

Holy week, and Good Friday and Easter Sunday especially, carry deep meaning for millions around the world, marking a time of sorrow, reflection, renewal and hope.

Good Friday invites a pause, a moment to sit with sacrifice, love and the weight of what it means to give of oneself for others. It’s a day that encourages stillness in a world that rarely slows down.

Whether or not you observe the religious significance, there is something universal in taking time to stop, breathe and reflect on where you’ve been, what you carry and what truly matters. In that quiet space, we often find clarity, gratitude and a deeper connection to ourselves and others.

Easter Sunday, in contrast, is a celebration of renewal and possibility, a reminder that even after the darkest moments, light and new beginnings can emerge. For those who observe, it represents faith, resurrection and hope fulfilled. For others, it can simply be a gentle nudge toward growth, fresh starts and the beauty of transformation in our own lives.

No matter your perspective, this season offers an opportunity to reset, to extend kindness and to move forward with intention. Sometimes, the most meaningful thing we can do is give ourselves permission to pause... and then begin again. That’s my wish for you!!