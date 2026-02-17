Today is Fat Tuesday or Shrove Tuesday... but WHY pancakes? Breaking down the tradition of why today became associated with pancakes

Fat Tuesday — also known as Shrove Tuesday or Mardi Gras — marks the final day before the Christian season of Lent begins on Ash Wednesday.

Traditionally, it’s a day of celebration, confession and one last chance to enjoy rich foods before a period of fasting and reflection leading up to Easter. The name “Shrove” comes from the old English word shrive, meaning to confess or receive absolution and over time the day evolved into a mix of religious tradition and festive celebration around the world — from parades in New Orleans to simple family meals at home.

And yes — the pancake tradition actually has a practical origin.

Historically, people used up ingredients like eggs, milk, butter and sugar before Lent, when those foods were often restricted. Pancakes became the perfect solution since they use all those rich ingredients in one dish, which is why Shrove Tuesday is often nicknamed “Pancake Tuesday.”

Today, the tradition lives on more as a fun food celebration, with many restaurants leaning into the theme. So today might be a great day to hit IHOP, Denny’s or your local diner for dinner and ask about pancake specials! Bon appetit!