Tips to stay cool! A few of these we’ve been hearing FOREVER

Temperatures around the country, here included, have been over 90 with that “real feel” temp well into the 100s and, well, it’s enough to put at least a bit of a wrench into those outdoor plans!

But, we don’t wanna miss out! We have places to be and people to hang with and most of us don’t have a pool we can sit around in all day...

So, USA Today has some hacks on how to stay your coolest this summer.

We’ve been hearing it forever, but lighter colored clothing, made from 100% cotton (don’t throw it in the dryer!), linen or bamboo, can help keep you cooler than darker colors and polyester.

Plus, is it me, or does every other person have one of those portable fans in hand OR around their neck? Check out a review of those below!

Finally, in a similar way, try a neck cooler ring that goes in the freezer, to also help cool your body down quickly. See those ➡️ HERE!

Read more/source: USA Today