Time to update your résumé? Check out these tips... Some of the recommendations surprised me!

A career consultant recently came up with a list of things to skip on your résumé in 2025. Reason being, they’re either outdated or shouldn’t have been there to begin with. Skip the following if you want to up your chances of landing an interview and job!

1. Your salary or salary requirements. Wait until the actual interview to discuss.

2. “References available upon request.” Again, when they ask for that, be prepared to THEN offer.

3. Bright colors or graphics. Many companies use software now to screen résumés and search for keywords and those bright graphics aren’t always recognized.

4. The full URL for your LinkedIn page. Simply use a hyperlink if applying online. Chances are they’re simply looking at your résumé on a computer.

5. Your full home address. City and state suffice. Prospective employers aren’t scoping out your place on Google Maps!

6. The same word over and over. Example: “Managed a team of employees,” followed by “Managed multiple budgets.” Put your thesaurus (or vocabulary) to work!

7. A third page. Keep it short and pertinent to the job you’re applying for. Two is fine if you’ve worked five or more jobs, or have 10-plus years of experience.