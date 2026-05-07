Time To Plan A Trip!

Here are some more photos from Amelia Island. (Photo courtesy of AICVB)

It’s #NationalTourismDay

What better way to acknowledge and celebrate it than to PLAN A TRIP! Have you thought of doing a summer weekend at The Cape? Seeing Fall leaves in New England? Maybe you just want to book those holiday trips now.. because, yes, they will be here before you know it!

Here are some ideas of what to do on this day of travel:

PLAN A TRIP (where have you been dreaming of going?)

GIVE THE GIFT OF TRAVEL (treat someone you love to flights or hotels!)

CHECK OUT DISCOUNTS AND DEALS (search away!)

ENJOY TOURISM AT HOME (super easy for us since we live in paradise!)

ENJOY! ☀️🏖️🌄⛵