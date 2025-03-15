Time just released their list of the “Greatest Places” in the world!

Looking for a unique next getaway? “Time” magazine just released their list of the World’s Greatest Places of 2025 combining hotels, cruises, museums, parks and more.
The list is split into both places to stay and places to visit based on factors like relevance, innovation, impact and success.
“For our annual list of the World’s Greatest Places, ‘Time’ sought out one-of-a-kind spots and experiences around the globe,” the editors shared.
These are some of the winners from each category (entries aren’t ranked in a particular order)
“Time” Magazine’s 2025 World’s Greatest Places - To Stay
- Banyan Tree Veya Valle de Guadalupe – Ensenada, Mexico
- Alta Sanctuary – Peruvian Amazon Rainforest
- Kasbah Tamadot – Asni, Morocco
- Waldorf Astoria New York – New York City
- Alpeta Agrotourism & Winery – Roshnik, Albania
- The Radical – Asheville, North Carolina
- The Lodge Wadjemup – Rottnest Island, Australia
- Powder Mountain – Eden, Utah
- AKI Family Resort Plose – South Tyrol, Italy
- Hôtel Swexan – Dallas, Texas
“Time” Magazine’s 2025 World’s Greatest Places - To Visit
- Stockholm Archipelago Trail – Sweden
- The Wine Spa – Portland, Oregon
- Nintendo Museum – Kyoto, Japan
- Casa Cultural Nuestra Herencia Cafe and Art Gallery – Bogotá, Colombia
- Trosten Sauna – Oslo, Norway
- Longwood Gardens – Kennett Square, Pennsylvania
- Bluey’s World – Queensland, Australia
- Canadian Canoe Museum – Peterborough, Ontario, Canada
- The Pekoe Trail – Central Highlands, Sri Lanka
- The Museum of Modern Art in Warsaw – Poland
