Time just released their list of the “Greatest Places” in the world!

The kid in me wants to check out The Nintendo Museum and Bluey’s World!

Nintendo museum
By Mike Kruz

Looking for a unique next getaway? “Time” magazine just released their list of the World’s Greatest Places of 2025 combining hotels, cruises, museums, parks and more.

The list is split into both places to stay and places to visit based on factors like relevance, innovation, impact and success.

“For our annual list of the World’s Greatest Places, ‘Time’ sought out one-of-a-kind spots and experiences around the globe,” the editors shared.

These are some of the winners from each category (entries aren’t ranked in a particular order)

“Time” Magazine’s 2025 World’s Greatest Places - To Stay

  • Banyan Tree Veya Valle de Guadalupe – Ensenada, Mexico
  • Alta Sanctuary – Peruvian Amazon Rainforest
  • Kasbah Tamadot – Asni, Morocco
  • Waldorf Astoria New York – New York City
  • Alpeta Agrotourism & Winery – Roshnik, Albania
  • The Radical – Asheville, North Carolina
  • The Lodge Wadjemup – Rottnest Island, Australia
  • Powder Mountain – Eden, Utah
  • AKI Family Resort Plose – South Tyrol, Italy
  • Hôtel Swexan – Dallas, Texas

“Time” Magazine’s 2025 World’s Greatest Places - To Visit

  • Stockholm Archipelago Trail – Sweden
  • The Wine Spa – Portland, Oregon
  • Nintendo Museum – Kyoto, Japan
  • Casa Cultural Nuestra Herencia Cafe and Art Gallery – Bogotá, Colombia
  • Trosten Sauna – Oslo, Norway
  • Longwood Gardens – Kennett Square, Pennsylvania
  • Bluey’s World – Queensland, Australia
  • Canadian Canoe Museum – Peterborough, Ontario, Canada
  • The Pekoe Trail – Central Highlands, Sri Lanka
  • The Museum of Modern Art in Warsaw – Poland

Read more here ➡️ Time

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!