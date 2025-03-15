Time just released their list of the “Greatest Places” in the world! The kid in me wants to check out The Nintendo Museum and Bluey’s World!

Looking for a unique next getaway? “Time” magazine just released their list of the World’s Greatest Places of 2025 combining hotels, cruises, museums, parks and more.

The list is split into both places to stay and places to visit based on factors like relevance, innovation, impact and success.

“For our annual list of the World’s Greatest Places, ‘Time’ sought out one-of-a-kind spots and experiences around the globe,” the editors shared.

These are some of the winners from each category (entries aren’t ranked in a particular order)

“Time” Magazine’s 2025 World’s Greatest Places - To Stay

Banyan Tree Veya Valle de Guadalupe – Ensenada, Mexico

Alta Sanctuary – Peruvian Amazon Rainforest

Kasbah Tamadot – Asni, Morocco

Waldorf Astoria New York – New York City

Alpeta Agrotourism & Winery – Roshnik, Albania

The Radical – Asheville, North Carolina

The Lodge Wadjemup – Rottnest Island, Australia

Powder Mountain – Eden, Utah

AKI Family Resort Plose – South Tyrol, Italy

Hôtel Swexan – Dallas, Texas

“Time” Magazine’s 2025 World’s Greatest Places - To Visit

Stockholm Archipelago Trail – Sweden

The Wine Spa – Portland, Oregon

Nintendo Museum – Kyoto, Japan

Casa Cultural Nuestra Herencia Cafe and Art Gallery – Bogotá, Colombia

Trosten Sauna – Oslo, Norway

Longwood Gardens – Kennett Square, Pennsylvania

Bluey’s World – Queensland, Australia

Canadian Canoe Museum – Peterborough, Ontario, Canada

The Pekoe Trail – Central Highlands, Sri Lanka

The Museum of Modern Art in Warsaw – Poland

Read more here ➡️ Time