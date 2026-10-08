TikTok Has Discovered… Boiling a Vegetable!

I might throw it through my spiralizer first... but that’s just me!

FDA recalls zucchini from Walmart stores due to salmonella concerns
By Mike Kruz

The latest food trend making the rounds is eating a whole boiled zucchini, usually finished with olive oil, salt and sometimes vinegar.

That’s it. No elaborate gadget, no seventeen ingredients, no emergency trip to a specialty grocery store. Somewhere, a grandmother is watching these videos thinking, “You needed the internet for this?”

Honestly, after a busy day, a food trend that requires this little effort has my attention. I’m willing to hear zucchini out, although if it wants to replace my pizza, we’ll need a much longer conversation!

@myhealthydish

I boiled whole zucchini for 10, 15 and 25 minutes. Drizzled olive oil, red wine vinegar added salt. It was really good, but I suggest a 12 minute boil for a little better texture and crisp. #boiledzucchini #zucchini

♬ original sound - My Nguyen

Read more here ➡️ Today

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388