TikTok Has Discovered… Boiling a Vegetable! I might throw it through my spiralizer first... but that’s just me!

The latest food trend making the rounds is eating a whole boiled zucchini, usually finished with olive oil, salt and sometimes vinegar.

That’s it. No elaborate gadget, no seventeen ingredients, no emergency trip to a specialty grocery store. Somewhere, a grandmother is watching these videos thinking, “You needed the internet for this?”

Honestly, after a busy day, a food trend that requires this little effort has my attention. I’m willing to hear zucchini out, although if it wants to replace my pizza, we’ll need a much longer conversation!

@myhealthydish I boiled whole zucchini for 10, 15 and 25 minutes. Drizzled olive oil, red wine vinegar added salt. It was really good, but I suggest a 12 minute boil for a little better texture and crisp. #boiledzucchini #zucchini ♬ original sound - My Nguyen

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