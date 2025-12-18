Throwback Thursday: Holiday nostalgia TV specials

YouTube has Bing, Frank, Dean, Andy and more!

Christmas TV nostalgia
By Mike Kruz

Is there a better “rabbit hole” to fall down than one with all the feels from Christmases past via all these amazing old Holiday specials?

I absolutely LOVE the nostalgia and Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Andy Williams are timeless!

In fact, not sure who put them on YouTube, but several of their old TV specials are there for our viewing pleasure, so I wanted to share a few of my faves here so you and the family can check them out too! Enjoy!

Check them out below ⬇️⬇️ Happy Holidays! 🎄🎅🎄

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

