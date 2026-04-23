Throwback Thursday: Could those old DVDs, Lego sets and tour t-shirts be worth some money? Your “trash” is another’s “treasure”

If you’ve been telling yourself, “I should probably clean out that closet”…cool, just don’t go tossing stuff in the trash all willy-nilly!

Turns out a bunch of “junk” from the 2000s is suddenly worth real money, and yeah, it’s probably sitting in a dusty bin somewhere in your house right now. We’re talking old tour merch, iPods, early iPhones (especially if they’re still sealed), even random DVDs and VHS tapes. Basically, your childhood just became someone else’s vintage goldmine.

And it gets better... those Pokémon cards, old Lego sets, Tamagotchis you forgot to feed in 2003 and even first-edition Harry Potter books? Potential payday.

The catch, of course, is condition matters… so maybe don’t go digging through that box like a raccoon just yet. But hey, if you needed an excuse to not throw anything away ever again, congrats. You just found it!

Read more here ➡️ Mental Floss