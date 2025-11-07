The thought of the Holidays already stressing you out? You’re not alone! Holly and jolly will come at your own speed

The holidays are almost here and if you’re not exactly jingling with joy yet, guess what? You’re perfectly normal!

A new poll shows that 7 in 10 adults feel like they have to act happier this time of year — like we’re all supposed to flip a switch and instantly become Buddy the Elf!

Add in the stress, the crowded calendars and those holiday parties that feel more like obligations than celebrations, and it’s no wonder so many of us are just trying to make it to January.

Around 57% of people say this season is stressful, and honestly? That’s okay. There is no rule that says you need to sparkle nonstop until New Year’s.

So if your holiday spirit shows up late, shows up in waves, or doesn’t show up at all some days, you’re not alone. Take things in stride, take it slow, and don’t force anything. Real joy isn’t something you fake — it’s something that finds you when you’re gentle with yourself.

As the Bible reminds us in Psalm 46:10, “Be still, and know that I am God.” Or if you prefer a little philosophy, the Stoic Epictetus put it this way: “No great thing is created suddenly.”

Give yourself space to breathe this season. Your kind of Christmas is the right kind of Christmas. 🎄

Source and to read more ➡️ LifeStance