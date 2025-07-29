This just in! Eggs are GOOD for you!

We seem to go back and forth on this, don’t we?

By Mike Kruz

How do you like your eggs? Scrambled? Over easy? Poached? In moderation, like we’ve been instructed in the past?

We seem to go back-and-forth, but eggs have gone from bad to good…again.

A new study suggests eggs can actually help lower cholesterol, contradicting the decades old advice to limit egg consumption because it can raise our risk of heart disease and stroke.

A new paper published to the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition adds to the notion that eggs are actually good for you. Researchers say while often high in cholesterol, they’re low in saturated fat, which seems to be the real driver of cholesterol elevation.

The study suggests eating eggs, as part of a low saturated fat diet, can boost our health. That’s EGG-cellent news! 🥚🥚🥚

Read more here ➡️ ScienceAlert

