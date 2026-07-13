And Then There Were Four… But Could You Score? Apparently watching a month’s worth of soccer has created a number of experts!

Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Argentina and Algeria in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, June 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

The FIFA World Cup is officially down to the final four, with Argentina, England, France and Spain still standing after an incredible tournament (who you got?).

Every match gets bigger from here, with a trip to the championship on the line. It’s the kind of soccer that has even casual fans glued to the TV… and, apparently, has some people feeling very confident in their own abilities!

A new survey found that 28% of people believe they could score on a professional goalkeeper by converting a penalty kick. Younger fans were especially confident, but the real MVPs of self-belief might be the 6% of women ages 65 and older who say they’d step up and bury the penalty without hesitation!

Meanwhile, most Americans admit they’d probably miss. So be honest… after watching the World Cup, do you think you could beat one of the best goalkeepers in the world from the penalty spot? Let us know!