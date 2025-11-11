Thanksgiving turkey - without the stress!

Did you know several places ship fully cooked turkeys?

Find the tiny turkey!
By Mike Kruz

Never cooked a turkey before and afraid of burning the house down? Skip the stress and the smoke alarm—just get a fully cooked bird shipped right to your door!

Thanksgiving is almost here, and if you’re behind on planning, you’re not alone. Pioneer Woman has already done the legwork and found some of the best mail-order turkeys that’ll have your guests thinking you’ve been basting since sunrise.

From the Willie Bird Pre-Brined Turkey at Williams-Sonoma to the Whole Basted Turkey from Omaha Steaks or a HoneyBaked Whole Turkey from (you guessed it) Honey Baked—there’s a feast for every flavor.

You can even grab a Burger’s Smokehouse Hickory Smoked Whole Turkey on Amazon or a Seasoned Turkey Breast Roast from Purdue Farms if you’re cooking for a smaller crowd.

No carving skills, no panic—just heat, eat and enjoy the compliments!

Read more here ➡️ Pioneer Woman

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Christmas Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!