Thanksgiving turkey - without the stress! Did you know several places ship fully cooked turkeys?

Never cooked a turkey before and afraid of burning the house down? Skip the stress and the smoke alarm—just get a fully cooked bird shipped right to your door!

Thanksgiving is almost here, and if you’re behind on planning, you’re not alone. Pioneer Woman has already done the legwork and found some of the best mail-order turkeys that’ll have your guests thinking you’ve been basting since sunrise.

From the Willie Bird Pre-Brined Turkey at Williams-Sonoma to the Whole Basted Turkey from Omaha Steaks or a HoneyBaked Whole Turkey from (you guessed it) Honey Baked—there’s a feast for every flavor.

You can even grab a Burger’s Smokehouse Hickory Smoked Whole Turkey on Amazon or a Seasoned Turkey Breast Roast from Purdue Farms if you’re cooking for a smaller crowd.

No carving skills, no panic—just heat, eat and enjoy the compliments!

Read more here ➡️ Pioneer Woman