There are soooo many like:

HELPING OTHERS

THE WISHBONE

THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE

THE TURKEY PARDON

THE FEAST

TRAVEL

BEING THANKFUL

Are there traditions that you and your family do every year? Do you go around the table and say what you’re thankful for? Do you eat turkey? Do you make a special side or dessert? We’d love to hear about your Thanksgiving traditions.

105.5 The Dove will be your soundtrack for Thanksgiving during the shopping, baking, and more. 🦃🎄

Find out more about Thanksgiving Traditions HERE:

Thanksgiving Traditions