HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 16: Honoree Steve Martin accepts honorary award onstage during the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 16, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

There’s an article I found about ‘best Thanksgiving movies’ to watch on/or around Thanksgiving.

Planes, Trains & Automobiles - I get.

Rocky - I don’t. 🤣

I’ve always loved the movie, Rocky, but never thought of it as a Thanksgiving movie. I guess we could get into the discussion about whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie. I think they mentioned that Rocky was a comfort movie so after eating lots of turkey and laying around, I could see that!

Check out the list and see if these are movies you expected to be on it:

Thanksgiving Movies