There’s an article I found about ‘best Thanksgiving movies’ to watch on/or around Thanksgiving.
Planes, Trains & Automobiles - I get.
Rocky - I don’t. 🤣
I’ve always loved the movie, Rocky, but never thought of it as a Thanksgiving movie. I guess we could get into the discussion about whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie. I think they mentioned that Rocky was a comfort movie so after eating lots of turkey and laying around, I could see that!
Check out the list and see if these are movies you expected to be on it: