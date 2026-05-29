Thanks for listening! It’s helping you stay younger! Seriously... a new study on the arts and aging tells us so

Can listening to music help you stay younger? Science says it just might!

Researchers at University College London found that people who regularly engage in arts and cultural activities appear to age more slowly than those who don’t. The study followed more than 3,500 adults and found that people who participated in activities like listening to music, reading, or visiting museums at least once a week aged about 4% more slowly based on DNA markers linked to aging. That’s a benefit researchers say is comparable to getting regular weekly exercise.

So, thanks for listening! You’re helping to rewind the clock! Maybe twice as much if you’re on the exercise bike right now listening to us on the app... 😉

Researchers say the arts shouldn’t just be viewed as entertainment, they may be an important part of a healthy lifestyle. It turns out staying young at heart could help you stay younger everywhere else, too.

Read more about it here ➡️ Good News Network