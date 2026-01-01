Thank you for 2025... and wishes for 2026 What we do isn’t possible without you listening and interacting with us every day

2025. What a year it’s been...

We’ve certainly had our ups and downs, our highlights and lowlights. Those times where it felt like time stood still and others where it sped by way too fast!

As we wrap up 2025, we just want to say THANK YOU!

Thank you for letting us ride shotgun in your car, play in the background at work, keep you company in the kitchen and be part of the little in-between moments of your day.

Radio only matters because you’re on the other end of it, laughing with us, singing along and sharing life as it happens. We don’t take a single minute of that for granted, believe us!

As we head into a brand-new year, here’s a gentle reminder—for you and for us—to be present for the good stuff.

Slow down when you can. Be kind to yourself in the seasons that feel heavy and cheer loudly in the moments that feel light. We need to first show up for ourselves in order to show up for others.

Let this year be one where you show up for your people, chase something that excites you and believe and pray for the good things that are surely still ahead, when we are present to welcome them.

We’re grateful to be part of your days, and we’re cheering you on into the new year!

God Bless! Happy New Year! Feliz Año!