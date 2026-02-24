Team USA’s GOLDEN BOYS celebrate in Miami! Bad weather in New York was South Florida’s gain for our heroes in red, white and blue

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 23: Jack Hughes attends a celebration of the USA Men's Hockey Team's Olympic Gold at E11EVEN Miami on February 23, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN Miami)

It wasn’t supposed to be sunny South Florida, but thanks to a massive winter storm up north, the gold medal–winning USA Men’s Hockey Team made an unexpected victory lap in the 305!

Fresh off their dramatic overtime win over Canada in Milan—their first Olympic gold in men’s hockey since the legendary 1980 “Miracle on Ice”—the team’s original plans to land in New York were scrapped and their charter was rerouted to Miami International Airport instead.

Fans packed the airport to welcome the champs home, complete with a water-cannon salute, autographs and chants of “USA” echoing through the terminal.

And because this is Miami… the celebration quickly went from airport arrivals to full-blown nightclub takeover. After dinner in the Design District and a skyline tour on an open-air bus, the team rolled into E11even in Downtown Miami, where champagne flowed, fans (myself included) sang “We Are the Champions,” and local hero, Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk, helped show his teammates exactly how South Florida celebrates.

What started as a weather detour turned into an unforgettable gold-medal party in the Magic City—proving once again that if you’re going to celebrate bringing home gold, there may be no better place on Earth than Miami!