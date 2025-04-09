A taste of the Masters at home!

While tickets for the Masters are notoriously almost impossible (and expensive) to secure, there is one piece of Augusta National we can still enjoy at home!
If you’re a golf fan, you’ve undoubtably heard about their famous pimento cheese sandwiches and their EQUALLY famous price tag of just $1.50 each for patrons at the Masters!
I scoured the internet to find what Golf Magazine tells us is the same recipe for the real-deal pimento cheese sandwich so many rave about.
Check that out ⬇️⬇️ below!
Augusta National-style Pimento Cheese
Ingredients:
3 cups shredded white cheddar cheese
2 cups shredded yellow sharp cheddar cheese
4 oz crumbled blue cheese
1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
1 (4-oz) jar sliced pimentos, drained
1 cup light mayo
2 tbs Dijon mustard
1 loaf of white bread
Method:
Combine cheeses, pimentos, mayo and mustard in a food processor and process until smooth.
Cover and chill.
Spread on bread slices.
Makes four sandwiches*.
*Best enjoyed with Masters live action or highlights on TV.