A taste of the Masters at home! I tried this recipe for their famous pimento cheese sandwiches last year 😋

While tickets for the Masters are notoriously almost impossible (and expensive) to secure, there is one piece of Augusta National we can still enjoy at home!

If you’re a golf fan, you’ve undoubtably heard about their famous pimento cheese sandwiches and their EQUALLY famous price tag of just $1.50 each for patrons at the Masters!

I scoured the internet to find what Golf Magazine tells us is the same recipe for the real-deal pimento cheese sandwich so many rave about.

Check that out ⬇️⬇️ below!

Augusta National-style Pimento Cheese

Ingredients:

3 cups shredded white cheddar cheese

2 cups shredded yellow sharp cheddar cheese

4 oz crumbled blue cheese

1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1 (4-oz) jar sliced pimentos, drained

1 cup light mayo

2 tbs Dijon mustard

1 loaf of white bread

Method :

Combine cheeses, pimentos, mayo and mustard in a food processor and process until smooth.

Cover and chill.

Spread on bread slices.

Makes four sandwiches*.

*Best enjoyed with Masters live action or highlights on TV.