Restuarnts are spreading the luck of the Irish with deals and freebies on St. Patrick's Day.

Are you going to the FEST tomorrow!?! πŸ€πŸ€πŸ€πŸ€

The Hillsborough River will be turning a bright emerald GREEN!

The River β€˜O Green Fest is going on tomorrow, March 15th, from 11am-6pm.

Curtis Hixon Riverfront Park.

Get ready for everything to be.. GREEN!