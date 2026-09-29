Sylvester Stallone’s Memoir

Kennedy Center Honors Class of 2025 Sylvester Stallone attends the grand opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas on December 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
By Kristy Knight

The book is now available! The Steps: A Memoir is Sly Stallone’s new book and it not only does it cover his movies, fame, and making it in Hollywood despite many obstacles, it also spends a lot of time on his childhood and upbringing. Although it was very sad and difficult, actually.

I’m a huge fans of his and once, a long time ago, I was able to interview Sylvester Stallone. I asked him if he’d do me a favor by saying (or yelling like he did in Rocky) YO KRISTY. He did. He was amazing to interview. So much heart and so many authentic answers. It was a pleasure.

AND get ready to celebrate how it all started in a new movie out Nov 6th - worldwide on Nov 20th - I PLAY ROCKY.

Find out more about his book HERE:

Sly Stallone’s New Book

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