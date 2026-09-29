Sylvester Stallone’s Memoir

The book is now available! The Steps: A Memoir is Sly Stallone’s new book and it not only does it cover his movies, fame, and making it in Hollywood despite many obstacles, it also spends a lot of time on his childhood and upbringing. Although it was very sad and difficult, actually.

I’m a huge fans of his and once, a long time ago, I was able to interview Sylvester Stallone. I asked him if he’d do me a favor by saying (or yelling like he did in Rocky) YO KRISTY. He did. He was amazing to interview. So much heart and so many authentic answers. It was a pleasure.

AND get ready to celebrate how it all started in a new movie out Nov 6th - worldwide on Nov 20th - I PLAY ROCKY.

Find out more about his book HERE:

Sly Stallone’s New Book