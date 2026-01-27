Super Bowl Ads Are Already Leaking — And Yes, William Shatner Is Eating Cereal Behind the Wheel!

If you saw William Shatner casually eating cereal behind the wheel this week and thought, “Sir… blink twice if you need help,” relax — it was all part of a tease for Kellogg’s upcoming Super Bowl commercial.
Shatner says the viral photo (shot in a few different locations) is one of the silliest he’s ever taken… and the actual ad? Apparently it puts him inside a spaceship, which honestly feels very on-brand.
And Shatner isn’t the only familiar face popping up early. A few other Super Bowl ads we already know are coming:
Bud Light is bringing back the “Big Men on the Cul-de-Sac.” Post Malone, Shane Gillis, and Peyton Manning return — but this time, instead of a block party, they’re headed to a wedding… with a keg. Because of course they are.
Meanwhile, Liquid I.V. went a totally different direction, releasing a teaser featuring EJAE (aka Rumi from K-Pop Demon Hunters) singing a cover of Phil Collins’ “Against All Odds.” Unexpected? Yes. Weirdly captivating? Also yes.
And this is just the warm-up. If these teasers are any indication, Super Bowl ad season is already fully caffeinated. 🏈📺