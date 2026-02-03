Sunday Snacks For The BIG GAME

Who better to give us ideas than Martha Stewart!?
*I was happy to see a giant soft pretzel on her list! LOL
What’s your favorite snack to munch on while cheering on your team and watching for the commercials? Here are some of Martha’s options:
Spicy Roasted Chickpeas
Mozzarella-Stuffed Garlic-and-Herb Bread
Pigs In a Blanket
Cheesy Soppressata Pull-Apart Bread
Mozzarella Sticks
Slow-Cooker Queso
Check out all 35 ideas HERE:
https://www.marthastewart.com/1139136/super-bowl-best-snacks-serve-game-day