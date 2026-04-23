The Sunday RESET

How do you spend your Sundays?

You may reconsider your routine when you check out this article out and see that many people that use their Sunday to reset earn MUCH MORE money a year! Coincidence!?!?

You may be able to get a couple more hours of sleep on a Sunday.. or maybe you find yourself doing laundry and grocery shopping and things around the house all day... OR sometimes it’s easy to stay in PJs and watch Hallmark movies all day until you realize it’s 4pm and the day is almost done!

What things do you do for yourself on the weekends that you feel help you reset? Brunch with friends? Window shopping? Beach? Movies? Let us know! And check out this article:

Sunday Reset