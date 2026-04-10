Sunday is National Grilled Cheese Day!

Sunday is officially National Grilled Cheese Day, and honestly, it’s the perfect excuse to keep lunch as simple... and satisfying... as it gets!
Despite 61% of Americans crowning it their favorite sandwich, a surprising 75% admit they’re not confident in their grilled cheese game. Maybe that’s because people keep overthinking it. Sure, there’s debate, 71% swear by butter for that perfect golden crust while a bold 12% ride with mayo, and 68% say multiple cheeses are the move, but at its core, this sandwich thrives on simplicity.
Whether you’re team white bread (43%) or leaning sourdough or brioche, and whether you cut it diagonally like a civilized human (52%) or just dive in whole, the grilled cheese is comfort food without the complications.
And let’s be real, Sunday is also the final day of the Masters, so a pimento grilled cheese might feel on theme!
But before you get fancy, remember the basics still win: Spread the butter, margarine, mayo... whatever you are using, all the way to the outside corners of the bread on both sides, and give it a couple minutes to toast up nice in the pan on one side before flipping it over to the other side and repeat! Simple. Easy. Tasty.
Golden brown (just how 70% prefer it), melty in the middle and maybe paired with tomato soup... no bacon, no eggs, no distractions. Sometimes the best bite is the simplest one!
Read more here ➡️ National Grilled Cheese Day!