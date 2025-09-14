Stuff we grew up with that today’s kids might not be able to handle! Thanks to TikTok and Buzzfeed, we have a whole list

Remember when childhood meant dodgeball in gym class and getting absolutely wrecked while teachers just stood by?

Well, a TikTok post asking people over 30 what they endured as kids has unlocked a flood of memories that today’s kids would probably find emotionally scarring.

From long car rides with both parents chain-smoking to babysitting infants at the age of 12, it’s safe to say Gen Xers and Millennials didn’t exactly grow up in bubble wrap.

The list is full of those “only 90s kids will remember” moments: blowing into Nintendo cartridges and praying they’d work, calling your friend’s house only to nervously talk to their mom first and passing notes in class knowing your teacher might make you read it out loud for everyone.

Oh, and let’s not forget the pain of dial-up internet—logging off just so your parents could make a phone call—or waiting six to eight weeks for something you ordered out of a catalog.

Looking back, it’s wild how normal all of that felt at the time. No caller ID meant mystery conversations, no auto-save meant starting over from scratch and boredom was just…part of life!

And honestly? There’s something kind of great about knowing you survived the ticking wall clock during a test without an emotional support water bottle, although we did have people counting “Mississippis” behind us at the water fountain!

