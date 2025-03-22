Study: Florida has the most stressful ER visits! Nodding your head in agreement?

It’s a distinction we surely don’t want here in the Sunshine State!

There’s a new study ranking Florida at number one for the most stressful Emergency Room visits.

An insurance company compiled factors from cost (Florida also number one) to number of admissions and inpatient days to come up with the results.

The Southeastern US didn’t fare well, overall, with four states in the top 10.

I’m praying you have no reason to visit the ER this weekend!

I can tell you, there recently with my mom and dad and they didn’t even have enough rooms for everyone. We were placed in a hallway. That, in itself, was stressful!