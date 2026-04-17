Struggling to exercise enough? Check out these tips...

It gets much easier to make it a habit once we start moving

Outdoor Run (Eshana Lena Gadanski/eshana_blue - stock.adobe.com)
By Mike Kruz

We live busy lives and are often dragging when we get home from work. I’m right there with ya!

Often times, the last thing I want to do is get in a workout, but check out these tips to help! Honestly, just a few small changes can make it easier to find the energy.

Start by choosing a workout you actually enjoy, even if that means just starting with a walk around the block! Prioritize better sleep and give yourself a quick boost with a snack, caffeine, or even a short power nap.

Honestly, just switching up your scenery or getting outside with a friend can make all the difference!

If nothing else, put in those ear buds, fire up our app and take US with ya!

And don’t forget... be kind to yourself! You don’t have to be perfect, you just have to keep moving.

Check out the full article here ➡️ MSN

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

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