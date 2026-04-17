Struggling to exercise enough? Check out these tips... It gets much easier to make it a habit once we start moving

We live busy lives and are often dragging when we get home from work. I’m right there with ya!

Often times, the last thing I want to do is get in a workout, but check out these tips to help! Honestly, just a few small changes can make it easier to find the energy.

Start by choosing a workout you actually enjoy, even if that means just starting with a walk around the block! Prioritize better sleep and give yourself a quick boost with a snack, caffeine, or even a short power nap.

Honestly, just switching up your scenery or getting outside with a friend can make all the difference!

If nothing else, put in those ear buds, fire up our app and take US with ya!

And don’t forget... be kind to yourself! You don’t have to be perfect, you just have to keep moving.

Check out the full article here ➡️ MSN