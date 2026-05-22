Stop, reflect and honor the fallen this Monday at 3 pm for Memorial Day Taps Across America is a fitting tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice

Memorial Day weekend is filled with cookouts, beach plans, road trips and the unofficial kickoff to summer… but there’s also a powerful moment happening this Monday that deserves all of our attention.

At 3 pm local time on Memorial Day, Americans across the country are invited to pause for the National Moment of Remembrance and take part in “Taps Across America” — a nationwide tribute honoring the men and women who gave their lives serving our country.

Musicians everywhere will step onto porches, into parks, cemeteries, neighborhoods and memorials to play the 24 haunting notes of “Taps” in unison. And here’s the beautiful part: you don’t need to own a trumpet or bugle to be part of it.

Even if you simply stop what you’re doing for a minute this Monday at 3 pm and play a recording of “Taps” from YouTube or your favorite streaming service, you’re helping keep the spirit of remembrance alive.

In a world that moves way too fast, this is one of those rare moments where the entire country can collectively pause, reflect, and say “thank you” to those who never made it home.

More info on how to participate can be found at Taps Across America.

Check out this video below ⬇️ ⬇️ on how the initiative took off, back in 2020, when so many parades and other memorials were cancelled in the midst of Covid.