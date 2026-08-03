Stocking Up on Hurricane Snacks… or Planning a Little Debbie Heist? Little Debbie missing her snack cakes!

Look, I understand stocking up on snacks. Hurricane season is here, and if there’s even a cone pointed toward Florida, suddenly we’re at the store buying bottled water, batteries and enough Oatmeal Crème Pies to survive until Thanksgiving!

However, this guy is from West Virginia, sooo... Police say delivery driver James Powell stole about $17,000 worth of Little Debbie snacks by forging store employees’ signatures, getting paid for deliveries he allegedly never made and keeping the goodies for himself.

Unfortunately, the plan crumbled faster than a Cosmic Brownie in a hot car. Stores quickly noticed their missing inventory and police eventually tracked Powell down after reports of him showing up at flea markets... apparently with some suspiciously sourced snack cakes.

He’s now facing multiple theft and forgery charges. No word on exactly which Little Debbies were involved, but for $17,000, I’m hoping there were at least a few boxes of Swiss Rolls in there. THOSE are hurricane essentials!

Read more here ➡️ WTAE