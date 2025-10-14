Stocked Up on Halloween Candy? Chances are you need to do it again... The Average Family Will Eat Their Way Through It Not Once, but Twice

If you’ve already cracked open that bag of Halloween candy “just to have one or two, (yeah, right!)” well—congrats, you’re right on pace with the rest of America. 🎃

A new poll from CVS says the average family who stocks up early will blow through their stash not once, but twice before October 31 even gets here. One in four people admit they’ve had to restock three times or more—because self-control clearly isn’t part of the costume.

So if you haven’t bought yours yet, maybe wait another week or two… or at least hide it somewhere harder to reach than the kitchen counter.

Halloween fans are clearly committed, though—62% call themselves “Halloween people,” and nearly half go all-out. Costumes take about five and a half hours to perfect (mostly thanks to hair and makeup) and almost half of us end up sprinting to the store for last-minute touches anyway.

Half of decorators swear they’ve got the best house on the block and 40% plan to offer non-candy goodies like fidget toys and friendship bracelets for trick-or-treaters. Just skip the toothbrushes unless you really like cleaning up egg from your porch!! 🕸️

Source and read more here ➡️ Talker