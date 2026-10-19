The new Apple Pomegranate Refresher without and with coconut milk

Guess WHAT’S coming to town?

The Starbucks Holiday Menu is coming back on November 5th! So get ready to sip on drinks like:

Peppermint Mocha

Caramel Brulée Latte

Sugar Cookie Latte

Gingerbread Chai

AND try some new ones too like:

The Tiramisu Velvet lineup & Apple Pomegranate Refresher.

Also coming up - new food items and limited-time merchandise collections. Very cute Holiday Bearista™ collection which features Bearista-adorned drinkware, a plush keychain and coordinated accessories. And a Winter Wonderland Collection launching Nov 17th!

Find out more (and see pics) HERE:

Starbucks Holiday Menu Is On The Way