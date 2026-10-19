Guess WHAT’S coming to town?
The Starbucks Holiday Menu is coming back on November 5th! So get ready to sip on drinks like:
Peppermint Mocha
Caramel Brulée Latte
Sugar Cookie Latte
Gingerbread Chai
AND try some new ones too like:
The Tiramisu Velvet lineup & Apple Pomegranate Refresher.
Also coming up - new food items and limited-time merchandise collections. Very cute Holiday Bearista™ collection which features Bearista-adorned drinkware, a plush keychain and coordinated accessories. And a Winter Wonderland Collection launching Nov 17th!
Find out more (and see pics) HERE: