Star Wars Day!

Actors Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford on the set of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope written, directed and produced by Georges Lucas. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

MAY THE FOURTH BE WITH YOU!

Yes, I’m a Star Wars girl. Especially love the original 3 movies. And every time I hear the Star Wars music.. well you know how powerful that can be! I had a crush on Luke back in the day, and never pass a photo op with one of the characters from the movies!

So - what’s your favorite Star Wars movie? Who’s your favorite cast member? Have you ever gotten a picture with them? Let’s hear your STAR WARS stories..

I still think when Darth Vader announced he was Luke’s Father it was one of the most jaw-dropping moments in movie history!

It took place in Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (1980) when Darth Vader says, "No. I am your father“.

Although some misquote to be “Luke, I am your father.”

It was a heavily guarded secret! No one knew.

AND JAWS DROPPED!