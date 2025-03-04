“Spring Forward” tips for this weekend!

We set our clocks ahead an hour Saturday overnight for Daylight Saving Time

Spring forward
By Mike Kruz

I, for one, am a fan of the extra hour of daylight because it means I’ll be able to watch the sunset after work! But, it’s not without the initial shock of losing an hour of sleep this weekend!

Daylight saving time starts at 2 am this Sunday (March 9th), and while it can mess with our sleep-wake cycle as well as our body’s internal clock, there are steps we can take right now to help.

Sleep experts recommend going to bed 15 to 20 minutes earlier and waking up 15 to 20 minutes earlier every day this week until Sunday to help ease into the adjustment. Try it!

Read more here ➡️ NY Post

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!