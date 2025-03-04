“Spring Forward” tips for this weekend! We set our clocks ahead an hour Saturday overnight for Daylight Saving Time

I, for one, am a fan of the extra hour of daylight because it means I’ll be able to watch the sunset after work! But, it’s not without the initial shock of losing an hour of sleep this weekend!

Daylight saving time starts at 2 am this Sunday (March 9th), and while it can mess with our sleep-wake cycle as well as our body’s internal clock, there are steps we can take right now to help.

Sleep experts recommend going to bed 15 to 20 minutes earlier and waking up 15 to 20 minutes earlier every day this week until Sunday to help ease into the adjustment. Try it!

