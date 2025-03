Blueprint explains the connection between "letting things go" both physically and mentally.

March 20th is the official first day of SPRING! But it’s never too early to get things clean and tidy, right!?

Here are some tips and items to tackle like..

Cleaning carpets, UNDER furniture, window treatments, and more.

Are these things you usually do OR.. ????

Check out this list:

https://www.bhg.com/homekeeping/house-cleaning/tips/spring-cleaning-guide/