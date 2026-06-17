Spring Cleaning? Avoid These Mistakes That Could Make Your Home Dirtier

If your spring cleaning checklist is still sitting untouched, don’t worry—there’s still a little time left in the season to tackle it. But before you grab the mop and cleaning supplies, make sure your efforts aren’t actually making your home dirtier.

One of the biggest mistakes people make is forgetting to clean the tools they use to clean. Vacuums, washing machines, and even toilet brushes can collect dirt and bacteria over time, reducing their effectiveness.

Another common error is trying viral cleaning hacks without doing your homework. For example, mopping floors with laundry detergent may seem like a clever shortcut, but it can leave behind a sticky residue that attracts even more dirt.

It’s also important to read product instructions carefully. Using cleaners incorrectly can make them ineffective—or worse, damage surfaces by scratching, warping, or removing protective finishes.

Experts also recommend applying cleaning products to a cloth or sponge instead of spraying directly onto surfaces. This helps prevent streaks, cloudiness, and buildup.

And while nobody loves hearing it, regular cleaning really is the key. Small messes like grease, soap scum, dust, and mineral deposits are much easier to handle before they become major cleaning projects.

A little routine maintenance can save you time, effort, and frustration—and help keep your home truly clean.