Spring Break Ideas - It’s Not Too Late

It’s not too late!

When was the last time you went to Dunedin and went into the cute little shops, restaurants, and the marina in that area?

*This picture was taken in Dunedin by the marina, btw!

What about Tarpon Springs and the Tarpon Sponge Docks?

And there’s John’s Pass, Madeira Beach, and Treasure Island!

SO MANY PLACES you could check out this week IN OUR AREA! Yes, it’s a little chilly. But beautiful for the most part. ☀️😎

This article gives you the Main Attraction in these areas, and others. Plus, where to eat, and other fun things to do:

https://www.visitstpeteclearwater.com/itinerary/family-vacation-ideas-spring-break-summer-trips