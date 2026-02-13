Some last minute Valentine’s Day ideas from TikTok! For all the procrastinators out there

Valentine’s Day is officially tomorrow and if it snuck up on you this year, you’re definitely not alone!

The good news? Some of the best last-minute gift ideas making the rounds on social media are simple, thoughtful and still totally doable. Click on the hyperlinks to see them!!

A homemade photo box filled with favorite memories adds a personal touch, while a DIY scratch off card — with prizes like a movie night or back massage — turns a small gesture into something fun and interactive.

And if you’re more about the experience than the craft project, a movie night basket packed with popcorn, candy and a favorite bottle of wine is an easy win.

For anyone feeling a little more creative (or adventurous), pasta rolled into the shape of roses has been trending online — although maybe only attempt that if your kitchen confidence is high.

Another popular idea is a Valentine’s-themed charcuterie board, swapping meats and cheeses for chocolates, cookies and candy.

The best part? All of these ideas can be pulled together quickly, and you can easily customize them with links to your favorite items or local finds to make the day feel a little more personal without the last-minute stress.

Read more here ➡️ Bustle