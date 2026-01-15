Snow in the Florida Forecast? Parts north could see a few flakes in coming days!

Florida is about to get a little extra dramatic this week as a cold front sweeps in and reminds us that yes, winter technically does exist here!

Parts of the state could see their coldest temps in 4 years, meaning jackets will make a brief cameo, hot coffee sales will spike and social media will once again be filled with Floridians asking, “Is this… cold?”

But before you start dreaming of a snow day in Tampa Bay or South Florida, let’s manage expectations: no snow angels for us. Just cooler temps, crisp mornings and that unmistakable “why did I move here if it’s not 78?” feeling.

Now, could northern Florida see a few flakes or icy mix? Possibly. Looks like temperatures could drop into the 20s for cities like Jacksonville and Tallahassee, and cities like Orlando and Lakeland could drop as low as the 30s!

For the rest of us, though, the real headline is this: falling iguanas are back. When temperatures dip below 50, our cold blooded reptilian buddies can be temporarily immobilized and are known to fall out of trees, after losing their grip.

So bundle up, enjoy the break from the heat and maybe keep your eyes up while you’re walking—Florida winter doesn’t snow, it drops iguanas. 🦎❄️