Snoopy’s Bringing Dinner. Keep the Doghouse. Cue the Vince Guaraldi Trio...

Burger King’s new Peanuts holiday menu arrives Dec. 1 at participating U.S. restaurants, while supplies last!

The Peanuts Pack comes in a collectible Snoopy Doghouse Box with a choice of entrée, loaded potato tots, a cookies-and-creme pie, a drink and a Snoopy holiday beanie.

Dinner now comes with winter clothing, which is optimistic for Florida but appreciated!

If you grew up watching Charlie Brown’s holiday specials, I am right with you in wanting the box. We spent childhood being told not to play with our food and now we’re buying dinner because of the packaging.

Somewhere, your mom is asking where you plan to keep it!